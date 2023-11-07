Zeiders American Dream Theater is a professional, non-profit theater that introduces new works and emerging artists, presents unique artistic experiences, and inspires creative growth in the Hampton Roads Community.

The Z’s founding principles are that creativity drives the growth of individuals and communities; and that the imagination, passion, and discipline of creation are universal requirements for all successful endeavors, artistic and otherwise.

Our mission is accomplished through programming balanced between developing projects and artists, presenting regional, national and international artists, and community-driven events.

Zeiders American Dream Theater