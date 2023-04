HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The 200+ Scholars Breakfast is the signature event of The 200+ Men Foundation Inc. The event honors African-American high school males from Hampton Roads public and private schools who are graduating with a 3.0 or better GPA.

We chat with two organizers for the 2023 event about the organization.

The 200+ Scholars Breakfast

May 20, 2023

9:00 AM

Hampton Roads Convention Center

1610 Coliseum Dr., Hampton

hr200plusmen.org