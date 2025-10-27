Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

3rd annual "Turkey Bowl" raising money for local students this weekend on Coast Live

3rd annual "Turkey Bowl" will raise money for local students this weekend on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lt. Demetrius Taylor from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office and Will Morales from the Virginia Beach Education Foundation share a preview of the 2025 "Turkey Bowl," a charity flag football game featuring law enforcement vs. educators, raising money for the "Beach Bags program to feed local students.

3rd Annual VBSO "Turkey Bowl
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
Ocean Lakes High School (885 Schumann Drive, Virginia Beach)
Gates open at 10 a.m. | Kickoff at 11 a.m.
Admission is $5 (cash or via Venmo @VBSheriff_CommunityFund) at the gate or in advance.

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

True Crime 757 Podcast