40 Years of The Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

Hampton Roads, Va.—Former President Jimmy Carter recently celebrated his 100th Birthday and the celebrations continue. 40 years ago he and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter started the Carter Work Project with Habitat for Humanity and it’s still building strong. Recently, thousands of volunteers from around the world gathered in St. Paul, MN, to build 30 homes in just one week, as a part of the 40th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project. Country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood joined volunteers to construct sustainable, resilient, affordable housing in Twin Cities Habitat’s largest-ever development.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter said, “Habitat has successfully removed the stigma of charity by substituting it with a sense of partnership.”

Presented by Habitat For Humanity