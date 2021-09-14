4th Annual Pup Party at Ocean Breeze on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dogs Deserve Better was started in 2002 with teams in several cities across the country whose mission it is to save dogs from a life spent chained or penned up outside. Shocky Boyajian and Tig the dog join us to talk about the organization, the importance of heartworm prevention and the upcoming Pup Party!

Dogs Deserve Better Pup Party

Saturday, September 18 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Ocean Breeze Waterpark

Proceeds from the event go to Dogs Deserve Better org to help chained and neglected dogs.

Dogs of all sizes are welcome.... we do ask that all pups are social and friendly.

Proof of Rabies must be shown to enter the park

Visit www.oceanbreezewaterpark.com/pup-party for more information.