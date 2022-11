VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When the bosses ask if you want to spend the workday playing laser tag, throwing axes, and driving go-karts—you take them up on the offer, right? Chandler Nunnally heads out to Apex Entertainment to get a taste of what's in store at their massive location in Virginia Beach's Town Center, as part of "Coast Live: Positively Virginia Beach."

Presented by Apex Entertatinment

apexentertainment.com