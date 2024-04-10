Watch Now
92.1 The Beat's Ambie Renee talks the latest music news on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — 92.1 The Beat's Ambie Renee joins Chandler Nunnally to chat about some recent music news, including Missy Elliot's new tour, Pharrell's new film project and an update on Diddy's legal issues.

