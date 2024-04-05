Pharrell Williams' untitled musical to film in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Coastal Virginia is about to get the Hollywood treatment this spring and summer, as Pharrell Williams' coming-of-age musical about growing up in Virginia Beach is planning to film throughout the region.

The untitled project from Virginia Beach native Williams and Universal Pictures is a semi-autobiographical musical that takes place in 1977.

Pharrell Williams taking over Hampton Roads

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called attention to the project in a press release Friday.

“This high-profile project will place a global spotlight on Virginia as both an incomparable place to visit and as a preferred destination for investment from this growing industry,” said Youngkin. “The project will provide high-wage jobs, help retain our trained production workforce, and deliver an immediate economic impact shared across a variety of sectors, from construction to hospitality. We warmly welcome Pharrell and the team behind this groundbreaking project to Virginia.”

The film stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Michel Gondry is set to direct.

“Pharrell is more than a globally recognized artist; he is an inspirational person. Pharrell germinates and nurtures ideas, and then delivers results that have a positive impact on people’s lives. With this project, he is creating a celebration of art, dreams, community, and his Virginia home that will be shared for years to come,” said Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office. “It’s an opportunity that is unparalleled for both our production industry and our powerful tourism sector alike. We are honored to help bring the jobs, investment, and buzz that this project will generate home to Virginia where it belongs.”

The film is eligible for a tax credit from the commonwealth, though the amount will be based on how many Virginia workers are hired for the production, as well as other Virginia goods and services purchased.