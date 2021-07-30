A better way to disinfect air and surfaces on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As people are called back to workplaces, return to schools, and engage in pre-pandemic activities, there’s more concern than ever how much of a health risk this poses - regardless of whether someone has been vaccinated. Current methods of chemical disinfection have proven to be largely ineffective and are nearly impossible to verify. Grant Morgan, CEO of biosafety company R-Zero, will explain how UV-C works, why the latest advances have made it accessible and how this is going to change the way we live and work.

For more information visit rzero.com.