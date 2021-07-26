A classic summer shandy with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Patrick Evans Hylton shares some delicious summer eats and drinks!
CHEERS TO THE BACKYARD GATHERINGS
WITH OUR REAL SLIM SHANDY
A shandy is a cocktail that combines two of summer’s most delicious flavors. Shandy are popular European beer cocktails.
The drink uses a lighter beer, like a blonde ale, pilsner, or witbier as the base. Our beer today comes from Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake.
Lemonade is the next ingredient in a classic shandy. We lighten our recipe up a bit by using real lemon juice and diet lemon-lime soda.
Adding a shot of clear spirits, such as moonshine or vodka, gives a buzz boost. Here’s how we make ours:
In a pint glass, add 1 ounce of fresh squeezed lemon juice and 1 ounce of clear spirit, such as moonshine or vodka. Pour in 12 ounces of lighter beer, such as a blonde ale, pilsner, or witbier. Top with diet lemon-lime soda.
Beer comes from Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake; visit www.BigUglyBrewing.com
Moonshine comes from Three Brothers Distillery in Disputanta; visit www.ThreeBrothersWhiskey.com
BON APPETIT TO FRESH SUMMER TOMATOES
WITH OUR GARDEN GAZPACH-OH!
Summer is a great time for garden-fresh fruits and vegetables. It seems that the tomato is one of the most prolific plants.
Use your bumper crop of tomatoes in our Garden Gazpach-oh! You can also pick up tomatoes at your favorite farm stand or farmers market.
Our gazpacho is an easy take on the classic chilled soup. A handful of ingredients are combined and chilled to create the dish. Garnish with crumbled blue corn tortilla chips. Here’s how we make it:
Chop into small dice 4 medium tomatoes, 1/2 cucumber, and a quarter of a red onion and add to a large bowl. Mince 1 clove garlic and, optionally, 1 seeded jalapeño and add to the bowl. stir to incorporate.
Add 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar, 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon sugar or agave nectar, 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Optionally, add 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Stir to incorporate.
Add 2 cups tomato juice and stir to incorporate. Cover bowl and chill thoroughly, about 3-5 hours, before serving. Ladle into bowl and garnish with a handful of crushed blue corn tortilla chips on top.
For more, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com
FABULOUS FOOD FIND
BELLA MONTE
Bella Monte has been a long-time favorite restaurant for snack and wine, as well as dinner. Look for a Mediterranean-focused menu and an extensive, well-written wine list. The restaurant is also a wine bar and wine shop.
We visited recently to check out offerings from the new executive chef, Jeff Ullom.
Eats and Drinks enjoyed were:
— Lemon Bar Martini
— Focaccia with Pimento Cheese and Marinated Artichokes
— Lamb Merguez Sausage with hummus and other accoutrements
— Grilled Sixty South Salmon in a dijon glaze with cannelloni beans and sautéed spinach
For more, www.BellaMonteVB.com
