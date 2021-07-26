A classic summer shandy with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Patrick Evans Hylton shares some delicious summer eats and drinks!

CHEERS TO THE BACKYARD GATHERINGS

WITH OUR REAL SLIM SHANDY

A shandy is a cocktail that combines two of summer’s most delicious flavors. Shandy are popular European beer cocktails.

The drink uses a lighter beer, like a blonde ale, pilsner, or witbier as the base. Our beer today comes from Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake.

Lemonade is the next ingredient in a classic shandy. We lighten our recipe up a bit by using real lemon juice and diet lemon-lime soda.

Adding a shot of clear spirits, such as moonshine or vodka, gives a buzz boost. Here’s how we make ours:

In a pint glass, add 1 ounce of fresh squeezed lemon juice and 1 ounce of clear spirit, such as moonshine or vodka. Pour in 12 ounces of lighter beer, such as a blonde ale, pilsner, or witbier. Top with diet lemon-lime soda.

Beer comes from Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake; visit www.BigUglyBrewing.com

Moonshine comes from Three Brothers Distillery in Disputanta; visit www.ThreeBrothersWhiskey.com

BON APPETIT TO FRESH SUMMER TOMATOES

WITH OUR GARDEN GAZPACH-OH!

Summer is a great time for garden-fresh fruits and vegetables. It seems that the tomato is one of the most prolific plants.

Use your bumper crop of tomatoes in our Garden Gazpach-oh! You can also pick up tomatoes at your favorite farm stand or farmers market.

Our gazpacho is an easy take on the classic chilled soup. A handful of ingredients are combined and chilled to create the dish. Garnish with crumbled blue corn tortilla chips. Here’s how we make it:

Chop into small dice 4 medium tomatoes, 1/2 cucumber, and a quarter of a red onion and add to a large bowl. Mince 1 clove garlic and, optionally, 1 seeded jalapeño and add to the bowl. stir to incorporate.

Add 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar, 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon sugar or agave nectar, 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Optionally, add 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Stir to incorporate.

Add 2 cups tomato juice and stir to incorporate. Cover bowl and chill thoroughly, about 3-5 hours, before serving. Ladle into bowl and garnish with a handful of crushed blue corn tortilla chips on top.

For more, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

FABULOUS FOOD FIND

BELLA MONTE

Bella Monte has been a long-time favorite restaurant for snack and wine, as well as dinner. Look for a Mediterranean-focused menu and an extensive, well-written wine list. The restaurant is also a wine bar and wine shop.

We visited recently to check out offerings from the new executive chef, Jeff Ullom.

Eats and Drinks enjoyed were:

— Lemon Bar Martini

— Focaccia with Pimento Cheese and Marinated Artichokes

— Lamb Merguez Sausage with hummus and other accoutrements

— Grilled Sixty South Salmon in a dijon glaze with cannelloni beans and sautéed spinach

For more, www.BellaMonteVB.com

