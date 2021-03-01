A delicious chicken salad recipe with Chef Jacqui on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Jacqui shows us how to make a delicious chicken salad using leftover chicken and other ingredients that you can find at home.

Chef Jacqui's Chicken Salad

To a medium-sized mixing bowl, add your ingredients.

2 grilled chicken breasts, chopped into 1/2 inch pieces

3/4 cup red grapes, quartered

2 celery stalks. sliced thin

1/2 red onion, diced thin

1/2 cup pecans or almonds, chopped

1/2 cup flat-leaf (Italian) parsley. chopped

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp coarse ground black pepper

3/4 - 1 cup Duke's mayo

Incorporate ingredients until well combined. If you like the consistency to be creamer, by all means, add more mayo! If mayonnaise doesn't fit your taste, feel free to use plain Greek yogurt or a mixture of Greek yogurt and sour cream. I have pictured three different ways to serve. A seven-seed whole grain bread, a soft and delicate croissant, or a hearty and robust grilled sourdough. Serve your sandwich with fruit, chips, or even a bowl of soup. It’s also just as delicious served on a bed of lettuce.

Learn more at cookingwithjacqui.com.