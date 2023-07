HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tricia Orpilla, Chairman of The Council of Fil Am Friendship Day, joins Coast Live to share a preview of the food, fashion and culture that will be on display at the Fil Am Friendship Day event on July 8.

Fil Am Friendship Day

July 8

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mt. Trashmore, Virginia Beach

friendshipdayva.com

facebook.com/filamfriendshipday