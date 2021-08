HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Lee’s Friends is a cancer support program offering free person-to-person help and needed emotional and practical assistance to patients and their families who are facing the crisis of diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Executive Director Carol Olsen joins us to talk about the goals of the program and how it got started.

For more information visit LeesFriends.org .

