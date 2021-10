HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Despite the continuing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of students across the United States returned to in-person learning this fall. The negative impact on education due to remote or hybrid learning last year is considerable, especially in math. Manan Khurma, founder and CEO of Cuemath, joins us to discuss the learning impact of the pandemic on students and how they can access free tutoring services.

For more information visit www.cuemath.com.