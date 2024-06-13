"A Juneteenth Pageant - The Play" from the Hampton History Museum on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In celebration of Juneteenth, the Hampton History Museum is presenting “A Juneteenth Pageant – The Play” at The Event Center in Hampton on June 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Actors Lu Chay and Akeylah Simone join Coast Live to discuss the upcoming show, and how it captures the themes of Juneteenth with a touching story that educates the audience about the origins of Freedom Day and the preservation of African-American culture.

Admission is free for Hampton History Museum members, $5 for non-members. Proceeds support the Hampton History Museum.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.hamptonhistorymuseum.org. For more information, call 757-727-1102.