HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Architecture can shape a community, and a VIA design is all about curating spaces and creating experiences for people in Hampton Roads. We talk to architect Donna Phaneuf about some of their work and how it has impacted the Norfolk community.

For more information visit viadesignarchitects.com.

Join us on the first Tuesday of each month for the Better Business Break, brought to you by Southern Bank, the Bank of Better Business.