HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Buddy Cummings, President of The Pink Ride Inc. joins us to talk about this amazing charity supporting women that are underinsured or have no insurance who are fighting breast cancer or preventing breast cancer with early detection.

Go to thepinkride.org to learn more.

