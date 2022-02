HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, but there is still time to find the perfect gift for the loved ones in your life. Tim Crank with Creative Jewelers joins us to talk about their jewelry collection and custom jewelry pieces that would make a great gift for Valentine's Day and beyond.

Go to www.obxjeweler.com for more information.

Join us on the first Tuesday of each month for the Better Business Break, brought to you by Southern Bank, the Bank of Better Business.