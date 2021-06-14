A local non-profit helping people find success on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Bridging The Gap In Virginia is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to providing a bridge to success for those men and women struggling with addiction, incarceration, chronic homelessness, and lack of employability. CEO Richard Walker joins us to talk about how the organization helps those in need and some of the challenges they have had to face during the pandemic.

For more information visit BridgingTheGapVirginia.org

Presented by

One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning

www.onehourcomfort.com

(757) 868-7600