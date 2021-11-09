Watch
A local organization standing up for kids on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - StandUp for Kids is a local nonprofit organization that serves youth up to age 24 and their dependents through various programs. Co-Executive Director Nicole Pixler joins us to share more about the organization and the work they do to help those in need.

For more information go to www.Standupforkids.org/HamptonRoads.

