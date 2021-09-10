Watch
A look at the current state of our schools on Coast Live

Posted at 10:06 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 10:06:27-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Living through a pandemic has heightened the awareness for many parents around the issues of health and safety in the schools their children attend. As school districts across the U.S. prepare for and begin a new academic year, the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) , along with 21st Century School Fund and the National Council on School Facilities, is releasing a new report that takes a comprehensive look into the current state of our nation's school facilities funding and draws attention to the disparity across the U.S. in funding efforts. Rachel Gutter, President and CEO of the IWBI, shares the findings of the report and explains how schools can focus on ending disparities and ensuring a safe and healthy environment.

For more information visit www.wellcertified.com.

