A Mom turns tragedy into purpose on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— A Virginia mother has turned the loss of her son into advocacy for safe teen driving education.

Tammy McGee lost her 16-year old son Conner in 2019. He was killed in an accident with an unlicensed teen driver who was speeding. McGee formed the Gweedo Memorial Foundation, its mission is to educate new teenage drivers and their parents on the dangers of destructive driving decisions.

Gweedo Memorial Foundation