HAMPTON ROADS, VA - On April 8th, much of the U.S. is set to experience a Sun-tastic event - a total eclipse of the Sun.

Even if you are outside of the path of totality you will still see a partial eclipse where the Moon will look like it’s taking a “bite” out of the Sun!

We talk with NASA Astrophysicist Dr. Kelly Korreck about this once-in-a-lifetime celestial event

Learn more at go.nasa.gov/Eclipse2024