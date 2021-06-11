Watch
A new public health campaign featuring Gabrielle Union on Coast Live

Posted at 12:03 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 12:03:39-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Parents’ fears about COVID-19, stay-at-home policies and other pandemic-related issues have caused families to stay away from doctors’ offices over the past year. To help make sure families prioritize well-visits and recommended vaccinations, and motivate parents to get their kids ‘caught-up’ with any recommended vaccinations they may have missed, actress, activist and author Gabrielle Union-Wade and Amy Pisani, executive director of the non-profit organization Vaccinate Your Family, will discuss a new public health campaign called Don’t Skip, encouraging families to get back to the doctor’s office and on track with recommended vaccinations.

Learn more at www.dontskipvaccines.com.

