A new public health campaign featuring Gabrielle Union on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Parents’ fears about COVID-19, stay-at-home policies and other pandemic-related issues have caused families to stay away from doctors’ offices over the past year. To help make sure families prioritize well-visits and recommended vaccinations, and motivate parents to get their kids ‘caught-up’ with any recommended vaccinations they may have missed, actress, activist and author Gabrielle Union-Wade and Amy Pisani, executive director of the non-profit organization Vaccinate Your Family, will discuss a new public health campaign called Don’t Skip, encouraging families to get back to the doctor’s office and on track with recommended vaccinations.

Learn more at www.dontskipvaccines.com.