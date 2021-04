HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With spring in full bloom, Briana, Jade, Kailyn and Leah are welcoming a fresh face for the new season as Ashley Jones from MTV’s "Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant" officially joins the cast of "Teen Mom 2". Ashley joins us to talk about the new season and her experience as a mother.

"Teen Mom 2" premieres Tuesday, May 4 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.