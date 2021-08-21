A new sensory gym in Hampton Roads on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Emotional regulation is difficult for some students under the best of circumstances. For years, students who were challenged by learning in traditional classrooms utilized numerous stress management techniques to better facilitate their learning. Judy Jankowski, Ed.D., Head of School at Chesapeake Bay Academy, joins us to talk about the new sensory gym that will help students manage their stress and provide new ways for kids to relax and explore.

Chesapeake Bay Academy (CBA) will host an open-house event to debut its new Sensory Gym, Monday, August 23, 2021 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. The community is invited and masks are required to attend the event. Visit www.cba-va.org to learn more.