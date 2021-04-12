A new series celebrating Black love on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "VH1 Couples Retreat"celebrates Black love in a brand new six-episode series. During a week-long vacation, cast members will take part in an honest and uncensored conversation on how celebrity couples showcase the challenges and triumphs of their relationships, navigating the complex waters of love, heartache and communication. Cast members Raymond Santana and his wife, London “Deelishis” Santana join us to talk about their show and the unique issues and challenges that are discusses in the show.

"VH1 Couples Retreat" premieres Monday, March 29 at 8:00 p.m on VH1.