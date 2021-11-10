Watch
A new treatment for bladder and urinary tract cancer on Coast Live

Posted at 5:40 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 17:40:32-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Urothelial carcinoma (UC), which most frequently begins in the cells that line the inside of the bladder, is the most common type of bladder cancer in adults in the United States and presents a significant unmet need. Patients with this disease may undergo major surgery to remove the bladder or parts of the urinary tract, yet some may still face their cancer coming back after surgery. Fortunately, recent progress may offer hope. Dr. Jingsong Zhang, MD, PhD, and Mark Story join us to discuss an important new treatment option for patients living with this form of cancer.

