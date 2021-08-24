A non-profit dedicated to helping animals on Coat Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Saver of Souls is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping animals in need, focusing especially on small breed animals from bad situations and overcrowded shelters. Danica Turk, SOS Volunteer and Foster Mom, joins us to talk about how they are helping furry friends in need and what we can do to chip in!

For more information visit www.saverofsoulspetrescue.com.

