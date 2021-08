HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tidewater Friends of Foster Care is a non-profit working to enrich the lives of foster youth across Hampton Roads, partnering with individuals, businesses, and community leaders to recruit foster parents and raise awareness of the needs of children in the foster care system. President and Founder Audra Bullock joins us to talk about the program and how they are able to help support foster children in the community.

For more information visit tidewaterffc.org.