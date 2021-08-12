A nonprofit providing dorm room essentials on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dorm Fairies is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to assist individuals with dorm room essentials to lessen their financial burden for college.To date, Dorm Fairies has awarded 23 students with dorm room essentials – that is over $12,000 dollars in supplies! Founder and CEO Mrs. Latia Allen aka the "Fairy Dorm Mother" explains how the nonprofit was started and how we can donate to this cause.

Visit DormFairies.org for more information!

Presented by

One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning

www.onehourcomfort.com

(757) 868-7600

Vote for finalists in the quarterly One Hour Cares contest at onehourcares.com.