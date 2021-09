HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Pediatric Occupational Therapist and Assistive Technology Professional Beth Beach joins us to talk about Children’s Assistive Technology Service (CATS), a small non-profit that takes donations of gently used pediatric adaptive equipment and assistive technology, cleans and refurbishes it, and then provides it to children with disabilities that need it at no cost.

For more information visit atdevicesforkids.org.