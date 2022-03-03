A nonprofit providing healthy food to those in need on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Founded by a student, Food Rescue US – Virginia Beach is the local site of a national non-profit dedicated to rescuing healthy excess food from restaurants, farms, supermarkets, and businesses and delivering it to community groups serving those facing food insecurity. Co-director Natalia de los Ríos joins us to talk about why she started the nonprofit and how it helps people in the Hampton Roads community.

Visit foodrescue.us/site/food-rescue-us-virginia-beach for more information.

