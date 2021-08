HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - St. Mary’s Home in Norfolk is a special place full of love and laughter, where children and young adults from all across Virginia live, play, go to school and receive complex, professional, around-the-clock care in a nurturing, comfortable environment to help them achieve their fullest potential. We talk to Kathleen Kaurup about the organization's mission and how they are able to provide care for residents.

For more information visit saintmaryshome.org.