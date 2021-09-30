A ping pong charity event on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ken Lees, President and Founder of PingPong GIVES Charity Foundation, joins us to talk about the upcoming charity event to improve mental wellness and brain fitness. Plus, he talks more about the health benefits of table tennis and shows us a few tips on how to play.

Celebrity SlamFEST Party Hosted by JT's Camp Grom

Meet, Mingle, Party & Play PONG w/ Celebrities & Pros!

Recreation Tourney Oct. 9th

Hosted at JT's Camp Grom of YMCDesigned for recreational, casual, amateur and closet players.

Check-in at 8:00 a.m. and the tournament starts at 8:30 a.m.