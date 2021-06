HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Parents may not want their kids to spend endless hours playing video games this summer, but for some children living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a new study shows how a prescription video game is actually helping to improve ADHD related impairments, Dr. Elysa Marco and a parent of a child with ADHD, Kelcey Sihanourath, join us with the details.

