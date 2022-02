HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Dixie 3" is a story on Civil Rights in nursing that will be playing free of charge during Black History Month at the Hampton History Museum.

Catch "Dixie 3" at the Hampton History Museum February 21 through February 27, Monday-Saturday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m. For more information call (757) 727-1102 or visit www.hamptonhistorymuseum.org .