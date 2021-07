HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Entertainment is back in full swing at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and the longest-running headliner in the history of Virginia Beach, KrendlMagic is back with new tricks. Krendl joins us to perform a trick from his act and share some more information on his upcoming show!

The performances will take place July 30 - Aug 3 and Aug 8 - 10. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. with a different theme for each show!

Visit www.thekalife.com for more information.