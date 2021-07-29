A preview of the Satchmo Summer Festival on Coat Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - New Orleans, one of America’s top tourist and entertainment destinations is hosting one of its first official in-person festivals since the pandemic started from July 30 - August 1. The Satchmo Summer Fest in the historic French Quarter is the first of many rescheduled big-name music festivals planned for a busy Fall season to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors back to the Crescent City. Robin Barnes joins us to talk about this exciting event as well as other upcoming events that will take place in New Orleans.

Visit www.neworleans.com/things-to-do/festivals for more information.