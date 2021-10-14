A preview of Virginia Stage Company's "Hold Theses Truths" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In 1941, American placed its own citizens in internment camps. "Hold These Truths" tells the true story of American Gordon Hirabayashi, the son of Japanese immigrants who fought against an unjust court order to uphold the American values of freedom and justice for all. We speak to Greg Watanabe about his role in the show and what to expect from Virginia Stage Company's production.

"Hold Theses Truths"

October 19 - November 7, 2021

at the Wells Theatre

Purchase tickets and get more information at www.vastage.org/holdthesetruths.

Presented by

Virginia Stage Company

www.vastage.org