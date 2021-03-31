A program to help girls fight social isolation on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We've seen both through research and anecdotal evidence that prolonged social isolation can lead to profound feelings of uncertainty, fear, disturbed sleep, agitation, trouble focusing, decrease in physical activity, and other mental and physical health issues. Emily Matisko Program Director for Girls on the Run Hampton Roads, explains how the program works to help girls who are facing these unwanted feelings.

Registration is now open at www.gotrhr.org. The Spring 2021 season is set to begin the week of March 8 and will wrap up May 15 with 5k celebrations all over Hampton Roads.