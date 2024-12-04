"A Sherlock Carol" and more from Virginia Stage Company on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Playwright Mark Shanahan ("A Merry Little Christmas Carol," "A Sherlock Carol") and actor Scott Wichmann (Sherlock Holmes) join Coast Live to chat with Chandler Nunnally about the two holiday shows running in tandem at the historic Wells Theatre in Norfolk, sweeping away visitors with stunning stagecraft, brilliant production, and heartfelt Christmas spirit.

"A Merry Little Christmas Carol"

by Mark Shanahan

Adapted from the novella by Charles Dickens

December 8 - December 23, 2024

The time-honored holiday tradition returns to the Wells to bring a heartfelt holiday to Hampton Roads once again! Dance and sing your way with Scrooge as he journeys through his life alongside the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future to find the real Christmas spirit that he’s always been missing…his own. Join the thousands of Hampton Roads families and friends who make the Wells their home for the holidays!

"A Sherlock Carol"

by Mark Shanahan

December 4 - December 29, 2024

Murder, Mystery, Music, and Merriment meet on the Wells stage this holiday season with Mark Shanahan’s joyful and clever A Sherlock Carol. Moriarty is dead, to begin with, and Sherlock is a haunted man. But when a grown Tiny Tim comes knocking on his door asking for an investigation into the untimely death of Mr. Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! Uncover the mystery through this jovial journey in one of the best places to be during the holiday season…Why the Wells Theatre, of course! It’s simply Elementary!

For showtimes and tickets, visit vastage.org, or call the box office at (757) 627-1234.

