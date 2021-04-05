A simple hummus recipe with Chef Jacqui on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Jacqui shows us this quick and easy recipe for making delicious hummus!

½ cup tahini

Juice of one lemon

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp sumac (available at Leila’s Mediterranean Grocery in VB)

3 tbsp water (or more while processing to get desired consistency)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 can garbanzo beans (chickpeas) rinsed and drained

In the bowl of a food processor or blender, add the tahini, lemon juice, sumac, cumin, water, and olive oil. Process until smooth. Less than one minute. Add the beans and process again until smooth (about a minute and a half to two minutes) If the consistency is too thick, turn the machine back on and add water one tablespoon at a time until desired thickness.

Used for dipping with vegetables, crackers, or naan bread

Used as a spread on sandwiches and wraps

Used on a sliced and toasted baguette topped with fresh spring vegetables or salsa

Visit https://cookingwithjacqui.com/ for more!