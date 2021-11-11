A small business survival guide on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, V.a- With the government-funded Paycheck Protection Program ending, benefits for small businesses are leveling off and leaving many local business owners on their own on the road to economic recovery. Amber Jaycocks and Amber Colley of Dun & Bradstreet join us to discuss recent research findings on the Paycheck Protection Program’s (PPP) impact on the health of small businesses, and will share how small business owners can prepare for their continued recovery and long-term prosperity after PPP resources and initial sources of funding have run out.

