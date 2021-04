HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After Neil Krieger became one of the more than 555,000 Americans who have succumbed to Covid-19, his children Hilary and Jonathan Krieger were eager to memorialize his well-lived life in a personal way that represented his humor, creativity and love of words, by launching a campaign to popularize Neil’s made-up word, ‘Orbisculate,’ and secure its entry into the official English language dictionary.

