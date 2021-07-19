A summertime potato salad recipe on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Jacqui shares a delicious Instant Pot potato salad recipe that is sure to satisfy at any event this summer!

Instant Pot Potato Salad

4 cups baby potatoes, quartered then cooked under high pressure in instant pot 8 minutes

1 cup finely sliced celery

½ cup minced red onion or chopped scallions

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

1 ½ cups cooked and crumbled bacon

6 hardboiled eggs, peeled and chopped

2 cups mayonnaise

2 tbsp yellow mustard

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, celery, onions or scallions, parsley, and crumbled bacon

In a medium bowl, combine the eggs, mayo, mustard, salt, and pepper.

Once the mayo mixture is well incorporated, transfer to the bowl with the potato mixture and toss gently to combine. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

