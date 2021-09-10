A surfing event for those with spinal cord injuries on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With adaptive equipment and thousands of dedicated volunteers, They Will Surf Again empowers people living with paralysis to ride a wave – blowing away physical boundaries. This quality of life program has grown to 10 events on both coasts, and attracts people of all ages and abilities – from all over the world. Raul Pernites, Director of Operations at TWSA Virginia Beach, joins us with the details of this incredible event and shares his own story.

For more information visit liferollson.org.