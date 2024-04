HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dharti Patel and Payal Shah from Taste of India join Coast Live to show off some of the food, fashion and culture that folks in Hampton Roads can experience at the 2024 Taste of India festival.

The event happens Saturday, April 20 at the Chartway Arena at Old Dominion University. Admission is free, with food and merchandise available for purchase.

Visit www.tasteofindiahr.org for more information.