HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Receding gums don't just affect "older" people. Gum recession can occur at any age, but a new treatment called Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation® corrects receding gums with no scalpels, sutures and minimal downtime. Dentist and Inventor Dr. John Chao joins us with the details.

For more information visit pinholesurgicaltechnique.com.