A treatment option for those with achondroplasia on Coast Live

Posted at 5:46 PM, Jun 17, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chandler Crews was born with achondroplasia, a serious, progressive, and lifelong condition that is the most common form of dwarfism. In 2010 at the age of 16, she made the choice to undergo a series of limb lengthening surgeries. In a span of just four years, Chandler went from standing at 3’10” to 4’11. She joins us to talk about this treatment and The Chandler Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting people with achondroplasia to resources and community.

For more information visit thechandlerproject.org.

